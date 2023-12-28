Temperatures to climb over New Year period

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday advised people to take care of their health during the week leading up to New Year due to the changing weather conditions. Drivers should exercise more caution in areas with poor visibility, while farmers should take measures to prevent crop damage, it added.

The department said that the strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will weaken and bring isolated heavy rains to the lower South.

For sea conditions, waves in the lower Gulf could rise to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres high in thundershowers.

The department warned people in the lower South to beware of heavy rain and its accumulations that may cause flash flooding and overflows. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, it added.

The department also forecast that after January 1, another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the North and the Northeast, bringing a decrease in temperature and strong winds.