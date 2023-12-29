Their Majesties pay tribute to King Taksin the Great
Their Majesties the King and Queen on Thursday placed flower bouquets at the Equestrian Statue of King Taksin the Great at the Wongwian Yai roundabout in Bangkok’s Khlong San district to mark the anniversary of King Taksin the Great’s enthronement on December 28, 1767.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived at the statue, which is located on the border between Khlong San and Thonburi districts, at 6.28pm and were greeted by district officials.
The King and Queen then placed their bouquets on pedestals at the base of the statue, with the Queen then placing the bouquet of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on another pedestal.
After lighting candles and incense sticks to pay respect to the statue, Their Majesties returned to the Chitralada Palace in Dusit district.