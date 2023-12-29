Their Majesties pay tribute to King Taksin the Great

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived at the statue, which is located on the border between Khlong San and Thonburi districts, at 6.28pm and were greeted by district officials.

The King and Queen then placed their bouquets on pedestals at the base of the statue, with the Queen then placing the bouquet of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on another pedestal.

After lighting candles and incense sticks to pay respect to the statue, Their Majesties returned to the Chitralada Palace in Dusit district.