Herbal medicines recommended for travel-related sickness

“Travellers might become ill due to the long commute, inadequate rest, eating at irregular hours, and the changing weather,” Dr Preecha Nootim, director of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine Hospital, said on Thursday.

He advised commuters to keep these affordable herbal medicines in their travel bags to help alleviate sickness during the trips.

1. Fah Talai Jone capsules: Helps alleviate flu symptoms, sore throat, and non-infectious diarrhoea. The drug is also effective in treating Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. It should not be taken by pregnant and nursing women.

2. Yahom Inthajak: An aromatic tonic made from a mixture of dried Thai traditional herbs that relieves dizziness, nausea, and flatulence. Again, it should not be taken by pregnant women.

3. Plai balm: Made from Plai, or cassumunar ginger, this balm is known to relieve muscle aches and soreness.

4. Pidsamut capsules: A well-known anti-diarrhoeal drug containing tannin. It is effective against non-infectious diarrhoea without fever or blood in the stool.

5. Ginger capsules: Help relieve flatulence, colic, nausea and motion sickness.

6. Herbal inhalant: Relieves congested nose, dizziness, fainting, and restores freshness, very helpful for drivers.

Preecha also urged drivers to rest at least 6-8 hours before the trip, avoid drinking alcohol or taking depressants, and check the condition of their vehicles thoroughly.

For more information, call the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine at tel. 02 149 5678.