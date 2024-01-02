Revolutionising solutions steal the show at Bangkok health promotion event
In a striking display of cutting-edge ingenuity, the recent Health Promotion Innovation 2023 event in Bangkok showcased more than 170 creations aimed at transforming the landscape of public health.
Among the standout innovations was the “Concavoo Cushion”, whose creators secured the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Health Innovation 2023 in the health innovation prototype category.
Designed by physical therapists from Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine, Kanyaluck Uttrachon and Narongrat Sawasdikanon, the anti-pressure sore cushion helps prevent pressure sores for bedridden patients who may have to sit for long periods.
“Though there are already anti-bedsore beds for these patients, there are still no specialised products available for patients who need to sit for long periods,” Kanyaluck said.
The wheelchair-compatible Concavoo Cushion is not only useful for disabled persons, but at 800 baht a piece, it is also affordable for the underprivileged.
Kanyaluck added that she was looking to further improve the prototype by adding an alert that will remind users to shift their position every 15 minutes.
Another standout innovation was AiHub, an AI-powered platform that interprets the blinking patterns of bedridden patients as a means of communication.
“The platform has undergone rigorous clinical testing, and can operate within a radius of 3 to 5 metres from the patient,” team leader Rungroj Krungkasem said. “Patients can give instructions to the AI by simply blinking for 3 seconds and then using eye movements to select the words on the screen and confirming by blinking again.”
Rungroj said patients can use AiHub to call for help or instruct caregivers as well as communicate with relatives.
When used in IoT-enabled (internet of things-enabled) environments, AiHub can allow bedridden patients to perform simple tasks such as turning the lights on or off or adjusting the room temperature, he added.
Since this programme was launched six years ago, 1,484 teams have caught attention for planting the seeds of innovation, and the cream of the crop has been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award, said Dr Supreeda Adulyanon, manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.