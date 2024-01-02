Revolutionising solutions steal the show at Bangkok health promotion event

Among the standout innovations was the “Concavoo Cushion”, whose creators secured the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Health Innovation 2023 in the health innovation prototype category.

Designed by physical therapists from Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine, Kanyaluck Uttrachon and Narongrat Sawasdikanon, the anti-pressure sore cushion helps prevent pressure sores for bedridden patients who may have to sit for long periods.

“Though there are already anti-bedsore beds for these patients, there are still no specialised products available for patients who need to sit for long periods,” Kanyaluck said.

The wheelchair-compatible Concavoo Cushion is not only useful for disabled persons, but at 800 baht a piece, it is also affordable for the underprivileged.

Kanyaluck added that she was looking to further improve the prototype by adding an alert that will remind users to shift their position every 15 minutes.