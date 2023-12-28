Health Ministry redoubles effort to reduce disease outbreaks

Insect-borne diseases also considered likely to become outbreaks are dengue fever, Zika and Chikungunya.

The ministry confirmed that it has prepared measures to deal with these diseases, such as campaigns aimed at convince people at risk of Covid-19 to receive their jab annually, administering influenza vaccines to children aged six months to five years and organising activities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Meanwhile, diseases under the ministry’s surveillance include mpox (formerly named “monkeypox”), Aids, measles, pertussis and sexually transmitted diseases.