Public Health Ministry mandates clear warnings for kratom sellers

The directive, signed by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew on December 8, was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday with effect on Saturday.

According to the new law, sellers of kratom leaves or food spiked with the herb are required to display a clear sign showing that the products will not be sold to anyone under 18, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The directive also said the size of the sign must correspond with the shop’s size.