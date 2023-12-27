PM2.5 pollution exceeds health standard in much of Bangkok
Air pollution levels of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that does not exceed 2.5 micrometres, exceeded the standard when measured in Bangkok at 7am today (Dec. 27), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s air quality monitoring centre announced.
The air quality ranged from 31.1 to 56.5 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³). The allowable standard limit of 37.5 μg/m³, was exceeded in 57 areas across Bangkok. Those areas are considered in the “orange” zone, meaning that they are beginning to have health impacts on people.
This condition was observed in the following 57 areas across Bangkok:
1. Khlong Sam Wa district within Khlong Sam Wa district office: equal to 56.5 mcg/m3
2. Thonburi district by the bus stop at Mahaisawan intersection: equal to 55.7 mcg/m3
3. Nong Chok district In front of Nong Chok district office: equal to 55.1 mcg/cu.m.
4. Pathumwan district In front of Samyan Mitrtown: equal to 54.9 mcg/m3
5. Nong Khaem district, three intersections beside the police box, on Macharoen Road, Phetkasem 81: equal to 54.1 mcg/ cu.m.
6. Prawet district in front of Seacon Square Department Store: equal to 53.7 mcg/m3
7. Bangkhen district within Bangkhen district office: equal to 52.2 mcg/m3
8. Phasi Charoen area, in front of Siam University (about Soi Petchkasem 36) entrance: equal to 51.7 mcg/m3
9. Defeat the Enemy, in front of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board: equal to 51.2 mcg/m3
10. Wang Thonglang area, in front of Esso gas station Ladprao 95: equal to 50.2 mcg/cu.m.
11. Klongsan district, in front of the library under King Taksin Bridge: 50.0 mcg/m3
12. Bangplad district within Bangplad district office: equal to 49.7 mcg/cu.m.
13. Minburi district, Suan Chalermprakiat Rama 9, opposite Minburi district office: equal to 49.5 mcg/cu.m.
14. Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Anniversary Park, Lat Krabang: equal to 49.2 mcg/cu.m.
15. Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok: equal to 48.4 mcg/cu.m.
16. Thawi Watthana district, Sanam Luang 2 entrance: equal to 48.1 mcg/m3
17. Bangkok Noi district, in front of Bangkok Noi railway police station: equal to 48.1 mcg/cu.m.
18. Din Daeng district, Vibhavadi-Rangsit roadside: equal to 48.0 mcg/m3
19. Bangrak district, next to the police box in front of Bangrak Lovely Plaza: equal to 46.8 mcg/cu.m.
20. Bangkhuntien district, within Bangkhuntien district office: equal to 46.7 mcg/cu.m.
21. Khan Na Yao district, at entrance of Suansiam Road and Ramintra Road: equal to 46.4 mcg/m3
22. Prakanong district, within Prakanong district office: equal to 46.2 mcg/cu.m.
23. Buengkum district, within Buengkum district office: equal to 46.1 mcg/cu.m.
24. Klongtoey district, within Klongtoey district office: equal to 45.8 mcg/m3
25. Laksi district, within Laksi district office: equal to 45.6 mcg/cu.m.
26. Samphanthawong district, in front of the corner at the Arch of Honour (Odeon roundabout): equal to 45.6 mcg/m3.
27. Thawi Watthana district, Thawee Wanarom Park: equal to 45.4 mcg/cu.m.
28. Taling Chan district, Phutthamonthon Soi 1 and Borommaratchachonnani Road: equal to 45.3 mcg/m3
29. Serithai Park, Buengkum: equal to 45.2 mcg/cu.m.
30. Bang Sue district, within Bang Sue district office: equal to 45.1 mcg/cu.m.
31. Bangbon district, near Bangbon Market: equal to 45.1 mcg/cu.m.
32. Suan Luang district, in front of Suan Luang district office: equal to 44.5 mcg/m3
33. Lat Krabang, Pranakorn Park: equal to 44.4 mcg/cu.m.
34. Ratchathewi district, within Ratchathewi district office: equal to 44.3 mcg/cu.m.
35. Bangkok Noi, 80th Anniversary Commemoration Park: equal to 44.0 mcg/cu.m.
36. Chatuchak district, in front of Kasetsart University: equal to 43.8 mcg/m3
37. Bangkok Yai, at Tha Phra intersection, Wat Tha Phra Sub-district: equal to 43.5 mcg/cu.m.
38. Don Muang, Rommani Tungsikan Park: equal to 43.1 mcg/cu.m.
39. Bangplad, Rama VIII Park: equal to 42.6 mcg/cu.m.
40. Phayathai district, in front of Army flats near Vichaiyut Hospital, opposite the Ministry of Finance: equal to 42.4 mcg/m3
41. Ratburana district, within Ratburana district office: equal to 41.8 mcg/cu.m.
42. Yannawa district, near Bank of Ayudhya head office: equal to 41.8 mcg/cu.m.
43. Dusit district office, at Dusit District Garden opposite: equal to 41.6 mcg/m3
44. Sathorn, intersection in front of Sathorn district office, Soi St. Louis Road: equal to 40.7 mcg/cu.m.
45. Thung Khru, in Thonburirom Park: equal to 40.7 mcg/cu.m.
46. Bangkapi district, beside the police box opposite the Bangkapi district office: equal to 40.6 mcg/cu.m.
47. Don Mueang district, beside Don Mueang district office: equal to 40.5 mcg/cu.m.
48. High Bridge district, within Saphan Sung district office: equal to 40.5 mcg/m3
49. Cotton Road Bus stop, in front of Saimai district office: equivalent to 40.4 mcg/m3
50. Bangkae district, within Bangkae district office: equal to 39.3 mcg/cu.m.
51. Phra Nakhon district, within Phra Nakhon district office: equal to 38.5 mcg/cu.m.
52. Chom Thong district, within Chom Thong district office: equal to 38.2 mcg/cu.m.
53. Klongtoey, Benjasiri Park: equal to 38.1 mcg/cu.m.
54. Ladprao area, within Ladprao district office: equal to 38.0 mcg/cu.m.
55. Suan Luang, Rama IX Prawet: equal to 37.9 mcg/cu.m.
56. Wattana district, opposite Noble Reveal (beside MK Gold restaurants): equal to 37.8 mcg/cu.m.
57. Bangkhen. Ramintra Sports Park: equal to 37.7 mcg/cu.m.