PM2.5 pollution exceeds health standard in much of Bangkok

The air quality ranged from 31.1 to 56.5 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³). The allowable standard limit of 37.5 μg/m³, was exceeded in 57 areas across Bangkok. Those areas are considered in the “orange” zone, meaning that they are beginning to have health impacts on people.

This condition was observed in the following 57 areas across Bangkok:

1. Khlong Sam Wa district within Khlong Sam Wa district office: equal to 56.5 mcg/m3

2. Thonburi district by the bus stop at Mahaisawan intersection: equal to 55.7 mcg/m3

3. Nong Chok district In front of Nong Chok district office: equal to 55.1 mcg/cu.m.

4. Pathumwan district In front of Samyan Mitrtown: equal to 54.9 mcg/m3

5. Nong Khaem district, three intersections beside the police box, on Macharoen Road, Phetkasem 81: equal to 54.1 mcg/ cu.m.

6. Prawet district in front of Seacon Square Department Store: equal to 53.7 mcg/m3

7. Bangkhen district within Bangkhen district office: equal to 52.2 mcg/m3

8. Phasi Charoen area, in front of Siam University (about Soi Petchkasem 36) entrance: equal to 51.7 mcg/m3

9. Defeat the Enemy, in front of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board: equal to 51.2 mcg/m3

10. Wang Thonglang area, in front of Esso gas station Ladprao 95: equal to 50.2 mcg/cu.m.

11. Klongsan district, in front of the library under King Taksin Bridge: 50.0 mcg/m3

12. Bangplad district within Bangplad district office: equal to 49.7 mcg/cu.m.

13. Minburi district, Suan Chalermprakiat Rama 9, opposite Minburi district office: equal to 49.5 mcg/cu.m.

14. Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Anniversary Park, Lat Krabang: equal to 49.2 mcg/cu.m.

15. Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok: equal to 48.4 mcg/cu.m.