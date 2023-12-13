PM2.5 action plan: Thai PM confident in govt initiatives to combat air pollution

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can be inhaled, boosting the risk of health problems like heart disease and asthma.

After attending an event at the InterContinental Hotel in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district on Wednesday, Srettha strolled down to one of the capital’s busiest traffic areas, the nearby Ratchaprasong intersection, to check the dust situation.

Accompanying him were Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chaiya Promma.

Srettha told the press that he has tasked relevant officials to ensure measures are taken at construction sites and factories to reduce dust and other pollutants.

He added that the Industry Ministry has also been tasked with monitoring the burning of agricultural waste at sugarcane plantations, while urging farmers to use more environmentally friendly measures to get rid of harvest leftovers.

When asked about measures to mitigate the worsening PM2.5 situation in Bangkok, Srettha said everybody should cooperate, including motorists getting their cars regularly checked to reduce black smoke emission. The premier added that the long-term solution to traffic emissions will be to transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Srettha also said that the current PM2.5 problem is not a seasonal occurrence, referring to speculation that fine dust has been rising due to stagnant air.

“Saying that PM2.5 is seasonal means that we admit it is a [recurring] problem,” he said. “This is the time for us to work together. The government will do everything in its power to ensure people’s health and safety, while relevant authorities will keep working to minimise the sources of air pollution.”