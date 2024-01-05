Holiday carnage at 284 dead, less than last year

The Interior Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Chotenarin Kerdsom, said at a press conference on Friday that this year’s carnage was lower than in the same period last year.

During a seven-day road safety campaign between December 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023, there were 2,440 road accidents, with 317 people dead and 2,437 others wounded, according to data collected by the Interior Ministry’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

At Friday’s press conference held at the department offices, Chotenarin attributed the decrease in road accidents, fatalities, and injury cases to hard work by local officials in preventing “risky behaviours” among motorists as well as cooperation from public members to improve road safety.

Risky behaviours include drunk driving, speeding, driving against the traffic, and failing to wear a crash helmet.

At 19, Bangkok saw the most fatalities of the campaign period from December 29, 2023 to January 4, 2024, he said on Friday.

At 82, Kanchanaburi province had the most road accidents, along with the most accumulative injury cases at 89.