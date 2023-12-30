Road accidents claim 34 lives on Friday – 1st day of New Year holiday break

The highest number of accidents occurred in the Northeast province of Khon Kaen, which recorded 24 car crashes on Friday, while Prachinburi saw the highest road toll at four, Interior Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Chotenarin Kerdsom said.

The data was released by the Interior Ministry’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday.

Chotenarin added that Khon Kaen also recorded the highest number of injured people from road accidents on Friday, with 23 individuals.

The major causes of the accidents were speeding and drunk driving at 39.2% and 23.1%, respectively, he said.

Chotenarin chairs a subcommittee tasked with preventing and minimising road accidents.

He also said that 86% of the road crashes involved motorcycles and most (86.4%) occurred on straight roads. About 41% of the accidents took place on highways and 32.4% on village roads. Most accidents occurred during the evening, usually between 6 and 7pm, and the largest number of those killed or injured are aged between 20 and 29, DDPM said.



