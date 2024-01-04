256 people killed in over 2,000 road accidents during New Year holidays

A total of 2,083 road accidents were reported nationwide during those six days, Education Ministry permanent secretary Suthep Kaengsanthia told a press conference at the department.

He chairs a committee tasked with holding press conferences on the data gathered by the centre for the prevention and reduction of road accidents during the 2024 New Year festival.

On Wednesday alone, which was the sixth day of the government campaign for “safe driving and accident-free roads”, there were 239 road accidents, leading to 35 deaths and 250 injury cases.

Most of the accidents were caused by speeding, immediate lane change, and drunk driving, while as many as 84% of the road mishaps involved motorcycles, Suthep said on Thursday.

He said that over 84% of the reported road accidents occurred on highways, and the largest group of fatalities and injuries were those aged between 50 and 59.



