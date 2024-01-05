Air pollution expected to reach unsafe level next week

She emphasised that PCD officials nationwide had conducted a drill to ensure efficiency in public relations, and cooperated with provincial agencies on the prevention of crop and waste burning.

The PCD also advised residents in areas where the air quality was bad to monitor their health, reduce the time they spent outdoors and wear protective equipment. Those who develop symptoms should consult doctors.

People can follow Air4thai smartphone application or the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation's Facebook page for more information about daily air pollution and how to cope with it.

PM2.5 are fine dust particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter. They have been linked to premature death, particularly in people with chronic heart or lung disease.