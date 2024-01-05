Air pollution expected to reach unsafe level next week
Thailand is currently experiencing the "season of dust" and PM2.5 readings are expected to reach unsafe levels between Friday and January 12, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned.
The warning came due to poor air circulation, resulting in dust accumulation.
As of Friday, PM2.5 readings in Bangkok and its surrounding areas ranged between moderate and unhealthy levels. Air quality in the North and Northeast is still good.
From December 29 to January 3, a total of 1,207 hotspots were found in Thailand, including 38% in rice fields, 13% in sugarcane fields, 11% in forests and 6% in corn fields.
However, air quality in Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the lower part of the North, should be monitored from today until January 12. Poor air circulation in the capital is caused by traffic congestion and dust from crop and/or waste burning.
"To control the source of air pollution, it is necessary to monitor black smoke from diesel-powered cars, dust from construction sites and ventilation from industrial plants, as well as the northeastern monsoon's influence on the crop and waste burning," said PCD director-general Preeyaporn Suwanaged.
She emphasised that PCD officials nationwide had conducted a drill to ensure efficiency in public relations, and cooperated with provincial agencies on the prevention of crop and waste burning.
The PCD also advised residents in areas where the air quality was bad to monitor their health, reduce the time they spent outdoors and wear protective equipment. Those who develop symptoms should consult doctors.
People can follow Air4thai smartphone application or the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation's Facebook page for more information about daily air pollution and how to cope with it.
PM2.5 are fine dust particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter. They have been linked to premature death, particularly in people with chronic heart or lung disease.