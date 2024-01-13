Upcountry residents warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds today

The department said on Saturday that these conditions are caused by the westerly winds moving to the North and the upper Northeast regions of Thailand, while the southeasterly winds were bringing moisture from the South China Sea to the upper Gulf of Thailand, the Central and the East regions.

People in the upper country should beware of the severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards, the department advised, adding that farmers should take measures to prevent damage to their crops.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South on Saturday, causing isolated thundershowers in the lower South, the department added.

The department also noted that upper Thailand would see decreasing levels of fine dust and smog accumulation during this period, due to increasing thundershowers in the areas.