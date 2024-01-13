Rail transport saw 40% increase in commuters, mostly in and around Bangkok

Commuters from Bangkok’s metropolitan areas were the biggest users, accounting for 94.97% of total, while only 5.03% came from interprovincial trains operated by the State Railway of Thailand.

Factors contributing to increased users included expanding rail networks in metropolitan and urban areas, the department said. These networks included the Yellow Line (Lat Phrao-Samrong section), Pink Line (Kae Rai-Minburi section) and Red Line (Taling Chan-Bang Sue-Rangsit), which helped facilitate the commute from urban areas to inner city zones and vice versa.

The department also ranked the top five electric train routes that recorded the most users in Bangkok’s metropolitan area last year, as follows:

1. Green Line - 264,066,131 people/trips, or 54.03% of total rail usage in Bangkok metropolitan

2. Blue Line - 137,336,127 people/trips, 28.1%

3. Airport Rail Link - 22,495,300 people/trips, 4.6%

4. Purple Line - 18,398,106 people/trips, 3.76%

5. Yellow Line - 8,296,347 people/trips, 1.7%