Sutin gears up for Cabinet decision on controversial submarine project

Sutin said on Monday that the Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam was away on a foreign trip and would return on Tuesday.

“I will meet him after he returns, so the issue can end as soon as possible,” Sutin said.

He added that he will approach the Cabinet for a definitive decision once the Office of Attorney-General (OAG) has responded to the Royal Thai Navy’s legal consultation on the project.