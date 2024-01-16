CP Foods, BKP make use of satellite imagery to eliminate crop burning

CP Foods has turned to daily satellite imagery as it strives to monitor and eliminate the burning of cornfields from which it procures its supplies.

This initiative has been specifically designed to guarantee that the corn procured by CP Foods is devoid of any residue from burning practices by the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing and environmental responsibilities and to ensure that its supply chain upholds the highest standards of ecological integrity.

Bangkok Produce Merchandising (BKP), which sources key animal feed for CP Foods, is proactively working with local corn suppliers to eliminate dust emissions resulting from burning.

BKP is committed to eradicating this dust source by utilising satellite data to identify hotspots and monitor field-burning activities within its corn supply chain.