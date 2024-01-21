MCOT organising Doraemon Run races in five Thai cities

The event, organised by MCOT, will be held over 5km and 10km, and the race course will be decorated with Doraemon and his friends. Participants will receive a Doraemon-themed race kit, including a bib, shirt, and finisher medal.

The first race will be held in Bangkok on February 11, followed by races in Pattaya, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

"We are excited to bring this unique running event to Thailand," said MCOT CEO Chatchai Sitthiphan. "We believe that it will be a fun and enjoyable experience for people of all ages."