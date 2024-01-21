MCOT organising Doraemon Run races in five Thai cities
Doraemon Run Thailand 2024, the first running event in Thailand with a popular cartoon theme, will be held in five cities across the country.
The event, organised by MCOT, will be held over 5km and 10km, and the race course will be decorated with Doraemon and his friends. Participants will receive a Doraemon-themed race kit, including a bib, shirt, and finisher medal.
The first race will be held in Bangkok on February 11, followed by races in Pattaya, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
"We are excited to bring this unique running event to Thailand," said MCOT CEO Chatchai Sitthiphan. "We believe that it will be a fun and enjoyable experience for people of all ages."
Doraemon is a popular Japanese manga and anime series that has been enjoyed by people of all ages around the world for over 50 years. The series follows the adventures of a robotic cat named Doraemon, who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help a young boy named Nobita.
Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 is expected to attract thousands of participants from all over the country.
Dates and locations:
February 11: Bangkok
March 11: Chonburi
April 15: Nakhon Ratchasima
May 13: Phuket
June 10: Chiang Mai
Race distances: 5km and 10km
More information is available via https://www.facebook.com/DoraemonRunTH