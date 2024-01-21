Thailand's 'Sakura' is in full bloom on the Phu Lom Lo mountain
Phu Lom Lo, a mountain that is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, is known for the annual blooming season of Thailand’s “Sakura”, locally referred to as "Nang Phaya Suer Kloeng.
The flowers typically begin to bloom in late December and peak in January, carpeting the mountain with pink blossoms.
Phu Lom Lo, which covers three provinces — Phetchabun, Phitsanulok and Loei — is a popular tourist destination during the blooming season. Visitors can hike to the top of the mountain to enjoy the panoramic view of the flowers. There are also several trails that lead through the forest, where visitors can see other wildflowers and wildlife.
Here are some tips for visiting Phu Lom Lo:
The best time to visit is during the blooming season, which is typically from late December to early February.
The mountain is located at an altitude of 1,664 metres above sea level, so be prepared for the cold weather.
There are several trails that lead to the top of the mountain. The most popular is the "Nang Phaya Suer Kloeng " trail, which is about 2 kilometres long.
There are several restaurants and shops at the base of the mountain.
How to get to Phu Lom Lo:
By car: The drive from Bangkok takes about 7 hours.
By bus: There are several bus companies that offer direct services to Phu Lom Lo from Bangkok.
By train: The train from Bangkok to Phetchabun takes about 6 hours. From Phetchabun, you can take a taxi or bus to Phu Lom Lo.
Visit Phu Lom Lo if you want to the enjoy the stunning sight of Thailand’s "Sakura".