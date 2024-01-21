Thailand's 'Sakura' is in full bloom on the Phu Lom Lo mountain

Here are some tips for visiting Phu Lom Lo:

The best time to visit is during the blooming season, which is typically from late December to early February.

The mountain is located at an altitude of 1,664 metres above sea level, so be prepared for the cold weather.

There are several trails that lead to the top of the mountain. The most popular is the "Nang Phaya Suer Kloeng " trail, which is about 2 kilometres long.

There are several restaurants and shops at the base of the mountain.