Police threaten harsh penalties over fake porn clips with others’ faces
The use of generative AI to create fake porn clips with other people’s faces has become a serious issue leading to the police, on Sunday, warning of harsh penalties for those found guilty.
Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Maj-General Siriwat Deepor said police have found criminals using portraits of entertainers and singers as well as general people to create fake porn clips using generative artificial intelligence technologies.
The criminals then disseminated or sold the fake porn clips via several channels, causing severe damage to the reputation of the persons whose portraits were used, the spokesman added.
The spokesman warned that those engaged in such activities would face at least six counts of offences:
— Defamation or violation of Article 326 of the Criminal Code that carries a maximum jail term of one year and a maximum fine of 20,000 baht or both.
— Defamation by publicity or violation of Article 328 of the Criminal Code that carries a maximum jail term of two years and a maximum fine of 200,000 baht or both.
— Producing and having porno clips in possession with intent to disseminate or make public in violation of Article 287 (1) of Criminal Code. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 3 years and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.
— Advertising on how to obtain pornographic clips in violation of Article 287 (3) of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 3 years and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.
— Uploading pornography into computer systems for public access in violation of Article 14 (4) and Article 14(5) of the Computer Crime Act. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 5 years and a maximum fine of 100,000 baht or both.
— Uploading doctored pictures of others into the computer system for public access to embarrass others or bring about hatred towards them in violation of Article 16 of the Computer Crime Act. The offence carries a maximum jail term of three years and a maximum fine of 200,000.
The spokesman said those affected by such AI-generated fake porno clips could invoke Article 420 of the Civil and Commercial Code to file a lawsuit and demand compensation from the wrongdoers.