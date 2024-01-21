Police threaten harsh penalties over fake porn clips with others’ faces

— Producing and having porno clips in possession with intent to disseminate or make public in violation of Article 287 (1) of Criminal Code. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 3 years and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.

— Advertising on how to obtain pornographic clips in violation of Article 287 (3) of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 3 years and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.

— Uploading pornography into computer systems for public access in violation of Article 14 (4) and Article 14(5) of the Computer Crime Act. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 5 years and a maximum fine of 100,000 baht or both.

— Uploading doctored pictures of others into the computer system for public access to embarrass others or bring about hatred towards them in violation of Article 16 of the Computer Crime Act. The offence carries a maximum jail term of three years and a maximum fine of 200,000.

The spokesman said those affected by such AI-generated fake porno clips could invoke Article 420 of the Civil and Commercial Code to file a lawsuit and demand compensation from the wrongdoers.