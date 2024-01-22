Thai immigration bureau launches online platform for 90-day notification
The Immigration Bureau has officially launched an online platform through which foreign expats can inform the bureau of their intention to stay on every 90 days.
The online platform, called “90 days online notification project”, was launched on Monday in a ceremony presided over by National Police chief Pol Lt-General Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai. Also present were representatives from other government agencies.
The new service allows foreigners planning to stay for longer than 90 days to notify the bureau 15 days in advance by either writing an email or filling a form at the bureau’s website. Before this, individuals were required to inform immigration officials in person of their current address or nominate someone else to do it on their behalf. They were also allowed to mail a filled-in form to the bureau.
At the ceremony, Ittipol said the online 90-day notification service was launched in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to boost the arrival of foreign tourists and businessmen.
He said the online notification service will make it very convenient for foreigners who wish to stay in the kingdom longer than 90 days.
Initially, he said, the service will apply to investors who have received investment privileges from the Board of Investment, adding that the service will be expanded to cover other types of visas later.
The service will initially cover areas in Bangkok under the jurisdiction of the First Immigration Division and the provinces of Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Chonburi.
He added that the bureau had earlier launched the e-Extension service for foreigners to extend their visa online.