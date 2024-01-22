Thai immigration bureau launches online platform for 90-day notification

The online platform, called “90 days online notification project”, was launched on Monday in a ceremony presided over by National Police chief Pol Lt-General Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai. Also present were representatives from other government agencies.

The new service allows foreigners planning to stay for longer than 90 days to notify the bureau 15 days in advance by either writing an email or filling a form at the bureau’s website. Before this, individuals were required to inform immigration officials in person of their current address or nominate someone else to do it on their behalf. They were also allowed to mail a filled-in form to the bureau.