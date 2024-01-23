Li Shengjiao denies being a half brother of Democrat Party leader

Li recently turned himself in at the DSI's headquarters after learning that his arrest warrant was issued while he had been in China since December on business, Pol Maj Gen Natapol Ditsayatham, DSI’s expert on consumer protection and environment crime, said.

Natapol, who is leading the investigation, added that Li had told investigators that he engages in exporting chicken feet from Thailand to China, but denied having a close relationship with Chalermchai, who was the agriculture minister in the past government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“The suspect said his and Chalermchai’s grandfathers only shared the same hometown in China,” said Natapol, adding that investigators will look into the claim.

Li and four of his associates have been charged with tax evasion, Customs Act violations related to the import of animals and carcasses, money laundering and related offences.

Natapol said the DSI has not yet decided whether or not to allow bail for the suspects, adding that this will depend on their cooperation with the investigation.

The case stems from DSI’s seizure of 161 containers of illegally imported pork at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province in July last year.

The department has interrogated four key witnesses involved in the smuggling of more than 10,000 shipping containers of pork worth about 6-7 billion baht going back to 2019.

High-ranking officials of customs and agricultural agencies have been called in to give statements and evidence to the DSI, which suspects that the case may involve corruption on the part of Thai officials.