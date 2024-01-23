Day of sadness and joy: Phang Nga park officials find leatherback corpse and 92 eggs

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said a leatherback turtle’s carcass was spotted on a beach in the Khao Lampee-Had Thai Mueang National Park on Monday morning.

The female turtle, 105 centimetres wide and 181cm long, was found entangled in a net for catching squid, he said.

The carcass will be checked for cause of death at a marine resources centre, Attapol added.

He reckons this turtle may be among the four laying eggs on beaches inside the marine park.