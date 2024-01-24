Bangkok hit by unsafe levels of PM2.5 smog again
Air quality in Bangkok and surrounding areas was still poor on Thursday, with levels of PM2.5 pollution exceeding the safety threshold in 68 districts in and around the capital.
According to the Air Quality Management Department, the highest PM2.5 levels across the country were recorded in eastern and central provinces.
In Ayutthaya, PM2.5 levels reached 100 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg/m3), almost three times higher than the safe standard of 37.5mcg/m3. In Pathum Thani, the PM2.5 level was 97 mcg/m3, which is also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
In Bangkok, the PM2.5 level was 84 mcg/m3, which is considered unhealthy for the general population. The highest PM2.5 levels were recorded in the following districts of Bangkok:
- Bang Kapi: 98mcg/m3
- Bang Khen: 97
- Bang Phlat: 97
- Phasi Chareon: 96
- Huay Kwang: 96
The Air Quality Management Department has advised people in areas with high PM2.5 levels to stay indoors as much as possible and wear a face mask if they must go outside.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and its environs is due to several factors. These include pollution from vehicles and factories, from forest fires upcountry, and stagnant air that allows PM2.5 smog to accumulate.