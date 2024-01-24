Bangkok hit by unsafe levels of PM2.5 smog again

According to the Air Quality Management Department, the highest PM2.5 levels across the country were recorded in eastern and central provinces.

In Ayutthaya, PM2.5 levels reached 100 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg/m3), almost three times higher than the safe standard of 37.5mcg/m3. In Pathum Thani, the PM2.5 level was 97 mcg/m3, which is also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.