Bangkok’s own Monopoly edition sets out to promote Thai tourism

The game is a Thai version of the classic Monopoly game and features iconic landmarks and attractions from Bangkok.

The game’s board is divided into 22 properties, each representing a different landmark or attraction in Bangkok. These include the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the MBK Centre. Players can buy, sell, and trade properties, and they can also collect rent from other players who land on their properties.