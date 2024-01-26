Bangkok’s own Monopoly edition sets out to promote Thai tourism
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Winning Moves, a leading board game publisher, have announced the launch of the Monopoly (Bangkok edition) board game.
The game is a Thai version of the classic Monopoly game and features iconic landmarks and attractions from Bangkok.
The game’s board is divided into 22 properties, each representing a different landmark or attraction in Bangkok. These include the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the MBK Centre. Players can buy, sell, and trade properties, and they can also collect rent from other players who land on their properties.
The Bangkok edition of the board game is designed to promote tourism in Thailand and is expected to help raise awareness of Bangkok's many attractions and encourage people to visit the city.
“We are excited to launch the latest edition of Monopoly as we believe that this game will be a fun and educational way for people to learn about Bangkok's rich history and culture,” TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said.
Monopoly Bangkok edition will be available in March and comes in Thai and English. It is the third version of the much-loved board game in the Thai collection, following the Phuket and Chiang Mai editions launched in 2022 and 2023 respectively.