Summer begins in Thailand at end of February, with hottest spell in March
Thailand will officially enter the summer season at the end of February and it would last until May, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
Temperatures could reach up to 44.5 degrees Celsius in some provinces, and up to 41 degrees Celsius in the capital in the hottest periods, the department forecast.
The heat is expected to be at its most intense in mid-March. The southeasterly winds and accompanying low barometric pressure would bring thunderstorms to some parts of the country, the department said.
Additionally, the department warned of forest fires due to the hotter and drier weather being more conducive to outbreaks. Vulnerable groups should guard against heat stroke during the most intense period of summer heat, it cautioned.
Thailand and the rest of the world are still in an El Nino weather cycle. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization expects the cycle to last until at least April 2024.