5 banks arrange THB121 billion cash for withdrawals during Chinese New Year
Five major Thai commercial banks have stacked up 121.264 billion baht in cash for their clients to withdraw over the counter and at ATMs nationwide.
The banks said they had arranged 3% to 5% more cash for Chinese New Year spending this year, compared to last year.
Kasikornbank said it had arranged 27.2 billion baht cash for its clients to withdraw from February 7-10.
It said 9.2 billion baht was available for withdrawals at KBank branches and 3.9 billion via its ATM machines. KBank has 813 branches and 9,100 ATMs around the country.
Siam Commercial Bank said it had arranged 33.9 billion baht cash for withdrawals during the same period.
Of the amount, 26.7 billion is reserved for withdrawals at ATMs and 7.2 billion baht at SCB branches. SCB has 724 branches and 10,955 ATMs around the country.
TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) said it had arranged 13.5 billion baht for withdrawals from February 5 to 11.
A total of 4 billion baht is prepared for withdrawals at TTB branches and 9.5 billion at ATMs. The bank has 532 branches and 3,015 ATMs nationwide.
Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) has arranged 10.254 billion baht for withdrawals from February 5 to 11 — 6.207 billion baht for ATM withdrawals and 4.047 billion for withdrawals at branches. The bank has 550 branches and 5,621 ATMs nationwide.
Krungthai Bank (KTB) said it had arranged 30.31 billion baht in currency notes for possible withdrawals by customers during February 7 to 12.
Branch withdrawals have been allocated 8.06 billion baht and 22.25 billion baht for ATM machines.
Meanwhile Bangkok Bank said it had arranged an extra 40 billion baht for withdrawals during the Chinese New Year celebrations.
The bank did not offer details.