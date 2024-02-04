5 banks arrange THB121 billion cash for withdrawals during Chinese New Year

The banks said they had arranged 3% to 5% more cash for Chinese New Year spending this year, compared to last year.

Kasikornbank said it had arranged 27.2 billion baht cash for its clients to withdraw from February 7-10.

It said 9.2 billion baht was available for withdrawals at KBank branches and 3.9 billion via its ATM machines. KBank has 813 branches and 9,100 ATMs around the country.

Siam Commercial Bank said it had arranged 33.9 billion baht cash for withdrawals during the same period.