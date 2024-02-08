Chiang Mai and Austin, Texas seal deal as sister cities

City governor Nirat Pongsitthithaworn joined US ambassador Robert Godec to launch the Austin-Chiang Mai Sister Cities Initiative at One Nimman shopping mall.

The event was also attended by the US consul in Chiang Mai, Lisa Buzenas, who is a native of Texas.

Nirat said the initiative marked a new beginning for the friendship between Chiang Mai and Austin and a celebration of the 70-year relationship between the two cities.

As sister cities, Chiang Mai and Austin would strengthen bonds and benefit from educational exchanges and economic and developmental cooperation, he added.

Wednesday's celebration came after the governor signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas Mayor Kirk Watson in November to launch the sister cities initiative.