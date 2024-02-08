Energy, boundary talks with Cambodia to go together: Thai Foreign Ministry

Chatchai Viriyavejkul, director-general of the ministry’s East Asian Affairs Department, said that energy cooperation talks could not be separated from the boundary negotiations.

Earlier, the Thai Energy Ministry had proposed that the talks on joint exploration of oil and gas resources in the OCA in the Gulf of Thailand should be separated from boundary talks fearing the latter would bog down the progress of cooperation in energy exploration.

But Chatchai said on Thursday that Prime Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet agreed not to separate the boundary disputes from the joint energy exploration.