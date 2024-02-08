Madame Pang becomes first female president of Thai football association
The Football Association of Thailand (FA) on Thursday elected Nualphan Lamsam, also known as “Madame Pang”, as its new president.
She got overwhelming backing from the delegates, securing 68 out of 73 votes to become the 18th president of the FA and its first female president.
She ran against several candidates: Polleen Ngampring, founder of the CheerThai fan group; Warong Thiwthat, former match secretary of the Thai League; Thanasak Suraprasert, the current FA vice president; and Wang-ong Napalai, a football commentator.
Currently, Nualphan owns Port FC, in Thailand's top league, while also serving as the CEO of Muang Thai Life Insurance. The 56-year-old was bookies' favourite, attributed to her extended involvement with the national team as their manager.
Nualphan emphasised her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Thai League 3 during her tenure. She highlighted the issues of financial flexibility and copyright concerns, while also underlining the significance of creating models to combat the decline in football viewership in provincial areas.