Madame Pang becomes first female president of Thai football association

Currently, Nualphan owns Port FC, in Thailand's top league, while also serving as the CEO of Muang Thai Life Insurance. The 56-year-old was bookies' favourite, attributed to her extended involvement with the national team as their manager.

Nualphan emphasised her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Thai League 3 during her tenure. She highlighted the issues of financial flexibility and copyright concerns, while also underlining the significance of creating models to combat the decline in football viewership in provincial areas.