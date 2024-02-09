Driver killed, 13 Danish tourists injured as their van plunges into ravine

The 50-year-old Thai driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Baramee Panjachaiya, was seriously injured in the accident and later died in hospital.

Three of the tourists suffered severe injuries, according to police.

All the 13 passengers of the van – 10 women and three men – are Danish nationals aged between 19 and 24, according to their passports.

They were identified as Louis Blicher Weiendorph Pedersen, Natasja Moseholt Petersen, Mikkel Tangaa Lauritzen, Josefine Oline Boe Nielsen, Annika Meyenburg Duus, Helena Roed Hansen, Nicoline Toettrup Hansen, Simon Skat Astrup, Zoe Bouweriks, Sarah Laybourn Jensen, Celine Sprogoe Sandau, Laura Bjornstrup Madsen, and Frederik Gerner Kjaer Rahbek.