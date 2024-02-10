Residents share their vision for Bangkok’s future aspirations
A recent announcement on the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) Facebook page inspired many Bangkokians to express their ideas and aspirations for the capital’s future.
The call to action resulted in many constructed comments and feedback either via an online platform or through mail.
Here are the top 10 comments in response to BMA’s call for envisioning Bangkok’s ideal future:
• Streamlined operations and accountability: Respondents highlighted the importance of efficient and accountable governance, advocating for thorough checks and prompt actions on all directives.
• Organised street vendors: Addressing the issue of congested pavements, residents called for organised street vending zones, where vendors can operate without cluttering public walkways. They also stressed the need for responsible supervision to maintain cleanliness and deter foreign beggars.
• Efficient traffic management: With traffic congestion being a persistent concern, respondents called for accessible public transport that reaches all corners of the city. They also called for affordable fares, seasonal discounts and pedestrian-friendly streets with proper parking facilities.
• Smoke-free zones: The push for cleaner air includes no-smoking policies in public areas and near residential neighbourhoods.
• Preservation of green spaces: Concerns about the toll rapid urbanisation is having on the environment have prompted calls for preserving and replenishing greenery along Bangkok’s streets.
• Fair public transport pricing: Residents called for reasonable public transport fares in line with minimum wage standards and stricter enforcement of traffic law for motorcyclists.
• Effective waste management: Many urged scheduling waste collection after 5pm, so daytime visibility of garbage is minimised, ensuring a cleaner urban landscape.
• Better street lighting: Bangkokians called for better streetlights citywide to enhance safety and visibility, as well as discourage criminal activities in poorly lit areas.
• Combatting Air Pollution: Residents demanded urgent measures to address PM2.5 pollution levels as well as for the authorities to prioritise initiatives to improve air quality and public health.
• Infrastructure upgrades: Residents stressed the need for infrastructure upgrades, particularly the conversion of dirt roads to paved ones, enhancing the city’s image and facilitating smoother commutes.
As Bangkokians continue to engage with the BMA’s initiative, their voices serve as valuable inputs for shaping Bangkok's future, urging authorities to heed their collective vision for a more liveable and sustainable capital.