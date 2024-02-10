Residents share their vision for Bangkok’s future aspirations

• Streamlined operations and accountability: Respondents highlighted the importance of efficient and accountable governance, advocating for thorough checks and prompt actions on all directives.

• Organised street vendors: Addressing the issue of congested pavements, residents called for organised street vending zones, where vendors can operate without cluttering public walkways. They also stressed the need for responsible supervision to maintain cleanliness and deter foreign beggars.

• Efficient traffic management: With traffic congestion being a persistent concern, respondents called for accessible public transport that reaches all corners of the city. They also called for affordable fares, seasonal discounts and pedestrian-friendly streets with proper parking facilities.

• Smoke-free zones: The push for cleaner air includes no-smoking policies in public areas and near residential neighbourhoods.

• Preservation of green spaces: Concerns about the toll rapid urbanisation is having on the environment have prompted calls for preserving and replenishing greenery along Bangkok’s streets.