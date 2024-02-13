Songkran festivities to last five days this year

Songkran is marked on April 13, which is also considered National Elderly Day. Over the years, April 14 and 15 were added to the holiday as National Family Day and Thai New Year Day to give people more time with their families.

Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, earned global recognition from UNESCO in December last year as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In light of this, the government announced plans for the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” campaign slated for all of April this year. This campaign is expected to generate a revenue of up to 35 billion baht.