Phuket police, wildlife officials seize lion cub, charge Chinese woman

On Monday, a tourist posted a video clip of the lion cub being displayed inside a café and asked if it was legal and if it could be considered cruel. The clip also provided the café’s exact address in Phuket’s Rassada subdistrict.

A day later, Muang Phuket Police Station’s deputy chief Pol Lt-Colonel Thantuwong Wutthiwong and his team, along with officials from a wildlife sanctuary in Phuket showed up to search the café.

Though the cub was not there, the manager of the café conceded that it had been put on display last week.