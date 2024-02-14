Pride committee, LGBTQ+ network push for Same-Sex Marriage Act
On Valentine’s Day, the Thailand Pride Committee and the LGBTQ+ network, along with influencer and the owner of Miss Fabulous, Bryan Tan, officially submitted a letter to Brook Danuporn Punnakan, chairperson of the Committee for Consideration of Drafting the Same-Sex Marriage Act.
They said their aim was to express appreciation and offer encouragement for the expedited consideration of the Same-Sex Marriage Act.
Currently, the amendment of civil and commercial laws, especially the consideration of the Same-Sex Marriage Act, are 70% complete. The primary objective is to advocate for the rights and equality of all Thai citizens and to address the longstanding unequal treatment faced by the LGBTQ+ community, said Danuporn Punpankan, representing the Pheu Thai Party and leading the Same-Sex Marriage Committee.
It is expected that a thorough review and consideration of the Same-Sex Marriage Act by the committee will be completed within the next month. Thailand is poised to embark on a promising path as it gears up to become the third country in Asia and the first in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.
"We are steadfast in our commitment to champion fairness and equal rights for all members of Thai society," said Danuporn.
"This law must be considered thoroughly, and it has not been drafted for any specific group. It is the right of all Thai citizens. However, these individuals have been deprived of their rights. Simply because they choose to be who they are,” said Danuporn. “We will swiftly restore their rights and hope that Thailand will be a country where its citizens have equal rights. We aspire to make history by becoming the third country in Asia and the first in Southeast Asia to approve same-sex marriage.”
The amendment of laws and the consideration of same-sex marriage represent significant steps towards fostering a more inclusive Thai society. They are vital aspects in the pursuit of a fairer and more equitable future for all, Danuporn said.
Danny Kittinun Daramadhaj, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand and a key member of the Thailand Pride organising committee, revealed that Thailand Pride has been scheduled for June this year. “I am thrilled to announce that Thailand will take the lead in hosting World Pride 2030 through the collaborative efforts of the Thailand Pride committee,” he said.