Pride committee, LGBTQ+ network push for Same-Sex Marriage Act

"This law must be considered thoroughly, and it has not been drafted for any specific group. It is the right of all Thai citizens. However, these individuals have been deprived of their rights. Simply because they choose to be who they are,” said Danuporn. “We will swiftly restore their rights and hope that Thailand will be a country where its citizens have equal rights. We aspire to make history by becoming the third country in Asia and the first in Southeast Asia to approve same-sex marriage.”

The amendment of laws and the consideration of same-sex marriage represent significant steps towards fostering a more inclusive Thai society. They are vital aspects in the pursuit of a fairer and more equitable future for all, Danuporn said.

Danny Kittinun Daramadhaj, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand and a key member of the Thailand Pride organising committee, revealed that Thailand Pride has been scheduled for June this year. “I am thrilled to announce that Thailand will take the lead in hosting World Pride 2030 through the collaborative efforts of the Thailand Pride committee,” he said.