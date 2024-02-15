58% of those owning over SIM cards declare identity to AIS

February 14 was the last date for mobile phone users holding more than six SIM cards to verify their identities and provide usage information to service providers, as part of a crackdown announced by the NBTC in December to prevent misuse.

According to data revealed earlier, 64.8 million mobile phone users in Thailand possess 94.6 million SIM cards. Of these, 64.5 million own between 1 and 5 SIM cards each, totalling 85.1 million SIM cards; 280,000 cellphone users have between 6 and 100 SIM cards each, totalling 3.3 million cards; and 7,664 cellphone users have more than 100 SIM cards each, totalling 6.1 million.

The NBTC had told all operators to suspend services, including outgoing calls, SMS messaging, and internet usage, permitting only emergency calls, in the cases of those failed to meet the deadline.

Statistics reported to the NBTC office show the percentage of subscribers who have verified their identities using 101 SIM cards as follows:

AIS - 58.56%; True-DTAC - 35%; NT - 23.14%.