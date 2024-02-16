Myanmar youths flee to Thailand to escape military draft of 5,000 monthly

Soldiers from the Ratchamanu Taskforce, based in Tak’s Mae Sot district, on Friday arrested 27 young Myanmar nationals – 13 men and 14 women – near a stream in Phop Phra district.

The youths said they had travelled from Myawaddy, a Myanmar city across the border from Tak’s Mae Sot district. With the help of human smugglers, they managed to enter Thailand through a natural path along the porous border area.

Earlier this week, 27 young Myanmar nationals – 11 men and 16 women – were caught by the border taskforce while they were hiding in a forest in Tak’s Phop Phra district.

Five border districts of the northern province are not far from large Myanmar towns with good transportation to the border area.

To increase the number of troops fighting armed opposition groups, Myanmar’s junta is enforcing a law that allows the military to summon all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for at least two years. Its rule is facing growing opposition as pro-democracy protests have turned into widespread armed resistance.



