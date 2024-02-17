Thailand and Cambodia to jointly tackle PM2.5 pollution on border

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter and can be easily inhaled. Long-term exposure to such fine particles has been linked to many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems.

Burapha Commander Maj-General Theppitak Nimit said on Friday that a joint meeting was recently held in Sa Kaeo as a follow up on the meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee that focused on solving the common environmental problems of the two countries.

Theppitak said Thai and Cambodian authorities proposed solutions to the PM2.5 problems, including sharing of information and practices, running a campaign to reduce outdoor burning, and providing public health services to communities affected by the smog.

He said that as the major sources of PM2.5 at borders areas were crop burning and forest fires, the joint efforts would focus on patrolling the borders to prevent illegal burning, making artificial rain to subdue forest fires, and increasing the value of harvest leftover to persuade farmers away from crop burning.

Theppitak added that the Burapha Command would also send patrolling personnel to help educate people in border communities about the impact of PM2.5 and how to properly get rid of harvest leftover.