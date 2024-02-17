Higher expressway toll fees in Bangkok from March 1

Motorists using Chalong Rat Expressway will be required to pay 45 baht, up from 40 baht. Toll fees for six to 10-wheelers, meanwhile, will also be 5 baht more expensive, from 60 to 65 baht, while vehicles with more than 10 wheels will pay 90 baht, up from 80 baht.

On Burapha Withi Expressway, motorists will now pay 80 baht instead of 70 baht, while six to 10-wheelers will pay 165 baht instead of 145 baht. Vehicles with more than 10 wheels will be charged 245 baht instead of 220 baht.