Higher expressway toll fees in Bangkok from March 1
Toll fees for Chalong Rat Expressway (Ramindra-At Narong) and Burapha Withi Express will be increased from March 1 onwards, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said.
Motorists using Chalong Rat Expressway will be required to pay 45 baht, up from 40 baht. Toll fees for six to 10-wheelers, meanwhile, will also be 5 baht more expensive, from 60 to 65 baht, while vehicles with more than 10 wheels will pay 90 baht, up from 80 baht.
On Burapha Withi Expressway, motorists will now pay 80 baht instead of 70 baht, while six to 10-wheelers will pay 165 baht instead of 145 baht. Vehicles with more than 10 wheels will be charged 245 baht instead of 220 baht.
The toll hike is reportedly in line with the stipulations of the EXAT contract with the Thailand Future Fund. These toll hikes were initially proposed by EXAT on March 1 last year and were meant to be enforced on September 1, 2023. However, on August 9 last year, the Transport Ministry asked for a six-month delay on the toll rate adjustment.
The 28.2-kilometre Chalong Rat Expressway (Ramindra – At Narong) links residents in the Ramindra area to downtown Bangkok. Meanwhile, the 55km Burapha Withi Expressway connects Bangkok with Chonburi province.