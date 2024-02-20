Social media uproar prompts action against unreasonably high domestic airfares

A passenger recently said in a Facebook post that her flight from Bangkok to Phuket cost as much as 10,000 baht. This complaint sparked an outcry among social networkers, who complained that domestic airfares were very high.

In response to the social media uproar, Suriya said on Tuesday that he has instructed CAAT to investigate the matter and find a way to bring fares down for the Songkran holidays.

He said an initial investigation showed that the passenger paid 10,000 baht for a one-way trip on a low-cost airline, whose domestic fare should be no higher than 5,000 baht.