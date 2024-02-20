Social media uproar prompts action against unreasonably high domestic airfares
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to work on bringing down domestic airfares in response to complaints from a Bangkok-Phuket flight passenger.
A passenger recently said in a Facebook post that her flight from Bangkok to Phuket cost as much as 10,000 baht. This complaint sparked an outcry among social networkers, who complained that domestic airfares were very high.
In response to the social media uproar, Suriya said on Tuesday that he has instructed CAAT to investigate the matter and find a way to bring fares down for the Songkran holidays.
He said an initial investigation showed that the passenger paid 10,000 baht for a one-way trip on a low-cost airline, whose domestic fare should be no higher than 5,000 baht.
Hence, Suriya said, he has instructed CAAT to review the formula used to calculate fares, so they can be brought down.
The formula was based on a global oil price of US$100 per barrel, but since the price of oil has dropped, the calculation should be adjusted accordingly, he said.
The minister has also instructed CAAT to invite domestic airlines to discuss the matter and find a way to ease the burden on passengers.
When asked if he had any particular rate in mind, Suriya said the prices should certainly be reduced.
“But the exact prices would depend on the formula used, though I guarantee that new rates would be implemented in time for Songkran,” he said.