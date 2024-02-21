PM drives daughter’s tiny electric hatchback to EV board meeting

Srettha, who stands 1.92 metres (6 ft 4 in) tall, steered the small Abarth 500e, made by Stellantis, through the main gate of Government House at 9.10am. The license plate read Sor Thor 30, matching the premier’s initials.

Emerging from the car, Srettha explained he wanted to experience the fun of driving instead of being driven by his chauffeur all the time.

He said he had driven the Stellantis EV from his residence on Sukhumvit Road.