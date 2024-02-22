Relics of Buddha’s disciples to be enshrined as Makha Bucha celebrated
To mark this year’s Makha Bucha Day on February 24, the Thai government has offered to temporarily enshrine the relics of Buddha’s disciples, Sariputra and Maudgalyayana, in Bangkok until March 3, so that Thai Buddhist devotees can pay respect on this important religious holiday.
The relics of Sariputra and Maudgalyayana were originally discovered in ancient stupas in the Indian towns of Kapilavastu and Sanchi respectively.
The Culture Ministry revealed on Wednesday that the relics will be placed in a shrine at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district from tomorrow (February 23) until March 3, and will be open to the public from 9am to 8pm daily.
A celebration ceremony will be held tomorrow evening featuring a parade, a floral procession and cultural shows from Thai and Indian performers. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening and religious ceremony, the ministry said.
Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will provide free public buses to Sanam Luang from 8am until 9pm daily from Victory Monument, Wong Wian Yai, and Chang Pier.
The Marine Department, meanwhile, will offer free ferry boat services across the Chao Phraya River at Nonthaburi, Chang, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, and Wang Lang piers from 8.30am to 6pm until March 3.
After March 3, the relics will be enshrined at the Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai province from March 5-8, then at Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani province from March 10-13, and finally at Wat Maha That Wachiramongkol in Krabi province from March 15-18.
Makha Bucha Day commemorates the fourfold assembly of 1,250 enlightened monks (arhat) that took place more than 2,500 years ago. The monks, who had been ordained personally by Lord Buddha, met spontaneously, with no prior scheduling, beneath the first full moon of March (the month of Makha).