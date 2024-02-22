Relics of Buddha’s disciples to be enshrined as Makha Bucha celebrated

The relics of Sariputra and Maudgalyayana were originally discovered in ancient stupas in the Indian towns of Kapilavastu and Sanchi respectively.

The Culture Ministry revealed on Wednesday that the relics will be placed in a shrine at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district from tomorrow (February 23) until March 3, and will be open to the public from 9am to 8pm daily.

A celebration ceremony will be held tomorrow evening featuring a parade, a floral procession and cultural shows from Thai and Indian performers. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the opening and religious ceremony, the ministry said.

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will provide free public buses to Sanam Luang from 8am until 9pm daily from Victory Monument, Wong Wian Yai, and Chang Pier.

The Marine Department, meanwhile, will offer free ferry boat services across the Chao Phraya River at Nonthaburi, Chang, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, and Wang Lang piers from 8.30am to 6pm until March 3.