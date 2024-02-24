Report points to a lack of foundational skills in a majority of Thais

This skill crisis has prompted the country to accelerate investments in foundational skills such as literacy, digital, and socio-emotional skills so that Thailand can remain competitive in the long run.

Speaking at a forum titled "Fostering Foundational Skills for the Sustainable Future of Thailand", Koji Miyamoto, World Bank's senior economist, pointed out that Thailand was currently experiencing a foundational skills crisis.

According to the report, nearly three-quarters — 74.1% — of youth and adults have poor digital skills, which means they struggle to use pointing devices and keyboards on portable computers and can't perform simple tasks like finding the correct price of an item on an online sales website.

Nearly two-thirds of Thai youth and adults — around 64.7% — lack basic literacy skills, which means they cannot read and comprehend short passages to solve simple problems like following a medicine label.

Furthermore, 30.3% of them have low socio-emotional skills, which means they have limited tendencies to take social initiatives as well as lack curiosity and imagination, both of which are necessary for success at work.

Miyamoto explained that these socio-emotional skills are also known to help people navigate the uncertainties, risks, and shocks of everyday life, such as the recent Covid-19 outbreak and natural disasters that Thailand frequently experiences.

Life skills crises

Research also found that nearly one-fifth (18.7%) of Thailand's youth and adult population lack life skills in all three areas. This issue presents significant challenges to Thailand's efforts to become a high-income country, reduce inequality, and improve societal well-being, Miyamoto said.