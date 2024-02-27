Firefighters and helicopters halt huge Chiang Mai forest fire

The fires were put out just a day after the Third Army Area deployed troops to help fight the blaze and deter local villagers fom setting new fires in the vast national park.

The helicopters were credited with playing a huge role in helping park officials, troops, volunteers and locals to put out the blazes.

The two choppers were dispatched from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department of the Interior Ministry and from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry just three days ago.