Ayutthaya tuk-tuk drivers pulled up after video clip of bad behaviour goes viral

When questioned, the tuk-tuk driver – 59-year-old Somjit – claimed the South Korean duo had asked her about a restaurant, so she offered to take them there and then to tourist attractions at 600 baht per person.

She claimed that she was not trying to cheat or hike the price for tourists, saying the price she quoted was in line with the law – 300 baht per hour for foreigners and 200 baht per hour for Thais.

“I want to apologise to the tourists for speaking badly,” she said, adding that her aim was to take them sightseeing after they had eaten.

Another tuk-tuk driver operating at the stand, Suphat Panthong, 48, said tourists could check the fare sheet provided by the Tourist Police and could even go to the authorities if they happen to forget their belongings in a tuk-tuk. He also apologised on behalf of Somjit, saying it was a misunderstanding.