Krabi airport rushes to restore power, so Sunday evening flights can land and take off

The blackout at the airport occurred at 8.30pm on Saturday after a short circuit in a manhole at the third aircraft hangar blew out the mains.

Without lights guiding the runway, three flights were unable to take off and had to be cancelled. They were Thai Vietjet VZ345 with 193 passengers, Bangkok Airways PG264 with 145 passengers and Fly Dubai FZ1482 with 170 passengers.

The minister ordered the airport to ensure stranded passengers were comfortable.