Suriya orders contractors to speed up work on Rama II extensions

But with the two projects being built at the same time, many angry motorists have asked why the construction never seems to end.

The motorway project was initiated by the Prayut Chan-o-cha government as part of its 20-year national development scheme and will link to Rama II expressway to provide a quicker alternative route to the South.

Suriya said he invited the contractors hired by both EXAT and the Highway Department to find out why the construction projects are being delayed.

Suriya said most of the contractors said their part of the construction should be completed by June 2025.

However, those building sections 4 and 6 of the motorway, from Ekkachai to Ban Praew said they will have to build elevated ramps for entrance and exit, and will therefore only be able to finish the project by the end of next year.

Suriya, meanwhile, said he has instructed the Highways Department to negotiate an early completion of the projects. He said he will meet the contractors every two months to ensure the work is being done as scheduled.

He added that contractors who fail to meet the deadline will be blacklisted and barred from winning government projects in the future.

The transport minister added that the contractors had explained that they could not speed up the project due to time constraints. They explained that previously they were able to work on their respective projects round the clock, but after there were several cases of debris falling on cars below, the authorities confined them to work at night only.

Suriya said the contractors also complained about not being allowed to work during long weekends. However, he said, the contractors believe they will be able to complete the jobs if they are given a longer deadline.

The minister said that once these two projects are completed, there will be no more construction on Rama II.