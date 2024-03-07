Four ancient town areas in Songkhla proposed as World Heritage Sites

The committee behind the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage held its first meeting of this year with Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan serving as chair..

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and other specialists also attended the meeting.

Patcharawat told reporters that the meeting resolved to nominate four areas of ancient towns of Songkhla under the project of “Songkhla and its Associated Lagoon Settlements” for UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.