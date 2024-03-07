Four ancient town areas in Songkhla proposed as World Heritage Sites
The government committee in charge of pushing for the inscription of Thailand’s world heritage sites is to submit four ancient town areas in the southern province of Songkhla to UNESCO for consideration.
The committee behind the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage held its first meeting of this year with Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan serving as chair..
Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and other specialists also attended the meeting.
Patcharawat told reporters that the meeting resolved to nominate four areas of ancient towns of Songkhla under the project of “Songkhla and its Associated Lagoon Settlements” for UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.
The four ancient town areas are:
- Phang Yang, Phakho, and Si Yang: This trio of old towns, located north of Songkhla city, showcase traditional Thai architecture and are known for their historical significance and connection to ancient trade routes.
- Sathing Phra: This old town, situated on an island in Songkhla Lake, is known for its peaceful atmosphere and its historical significance as a former administrative centre.
- Pom Khai Singkora and Laem Son: These two old towns, located on the eastern shore of the lagoon, are known for their historical significance and their connection to ancient maritime trade.
- Bo Yang: Adjacent to Songkhla Old Town, Bo Yang is known for its historical Muslim community and its bustling market selling local produce and handicrafts.
Patcharawat said the four areas are in Ranode, Sathing Phra, Singha Nakhon and Muang districts of Songkhla.
He said buildings in the four areas showed the development of culture and architecture during exchanges with other civilizations through marine trading along the Songkhla coast in ancient times.
The four also show evidence of knowledge and marine navigation developments and the evolution of settlements.
Patcharawat said if the four areas are inscribed by UNESCO as world heritage sites, they would help boost tourism to Songkhla. He added that the meeting also agreed in principle to nominate the Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani.
The Fine Arts Department will now be asked to speed up compiling the necessary information on the park for submission to UNESCO
The tentative list is maintained by UNESCO and serves as a crucial initial step for countries aiming to get their cultural and natural sites inscribed on the prestigious World Heritage List.