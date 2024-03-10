Trat rolls out red carpet for scavenger who wanted to see the sea for first time

He said he collected recyclable garbage along the way and sold them to raise money for petrol and meals and stayed overnight at petrol stations.

Some people who saw his sign gave him food and drinks and he also got food from temples.

Loi said he was not a conman who had made up the story to seek donations, but he really wanted to fulfill his dream of seeing and tasting sea water for the first time in his life.

The old man reached Trat at 4pm on March 8 and stayed at a petrol station. Word had spread through social media so workers at the station gave him some food and drinks and a small amount of money.

Loi said that he asked truck drivers for the way to his destination and also followed road signs along the way.

After officials from the Sawang Boon Chuay Lua Foundation learned that he had reached Trat, they picked the visitor up and took him to see the sunset at Ban Pak Klong Bang Dan beach in Tambon Bang Pid of Laem Ngob district.

A sea food restaurant owner there, Pichit Wongpraikorn, 58, threw him a big sea food dinner to welcome the old man.

Seeing the sea for the first time at the beach, the old man could not hold back his tears of joy.

He said he had seen the sea only on TV and he tasted it to find out if it was salty as he had heard.

On the following morning, officials from the Trat Industrial Council arranged for the old man to ride a ferry to Koh Chang at 8.30am. The council decided to sponsor his accommodation and food during his stay on the island.

The council checked him into the five-star hotel, Marine Sand, on Ban Klong Son beach on the island.

Once he had checked in, hotel staff rode him in an electric golf cart to the beach. When he had reached the beach, the old man ran into the sea and played in the water cheerfully.

He said he had never imagined he would get a chance to visit Koh Chang. He said he just wanted to have a glimpse of the island from the Trat mainland.

He thanked the people of Trat and the Trat Tourism Industry Council for the warm welcome.