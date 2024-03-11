Over 11m amphetamine pills, 141kg of meth seized in north in six days

After being notified of the drug movement, the Singhanaj Taskforce on Monday found as many as 18 sacks hidden in the jungle in the province’s Ban Pai Song Ngae area.

Included in the sacks were 2.9 million amphetamine pills together with 6 kilograms of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The drugs were transferred to officials from Pai police station.

Officials said smugglers have recently attempted to use routes around the province’s Ban Kai Luang area, which is currently occupied by the Wa ethnic army to transfer their drugs.