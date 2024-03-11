Over 11m amphetamine pills, 141kg of meth seized in north in six days
Police seized more than 11 million amphetamine pills and 141 kilograms of methamphetamine in Thailand’s northern Mae Hong Son province from last Wednesday to Monday.
After being notified of the drug movement, the Singhanaj Taskforce on Monday found as many as 18 sacks hidden in the jungle in the province’s Ban Pai Song Ngae area.
Included in the sacks were 2.9 million amphetamine pills together with 6 kilograms of methamphetamine, authorities said.
The drugs were transferred to officials from Pai police station.
Officials said smugglers have recently attempted to use routes around the province’s Ban Kai Luang area, which is currently occupied by the Wa ethnic army to transfer their drugs.
On March 7, police seized as many as seven million amphetamine pills and 100 kilograms of methamphetamine. Another seizure took place a day later, with more than 1.2 million of the former and 35kg of the latter being confiscated.
According to a source, the drugs were destined for tourists in Chiang Mai, who would then transfer them to a drug mule in Pathumthani province. The drugs were likely to be exported to Australia before being transferred again to the US, said the source.