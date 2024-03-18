NACC proposes abrogation of all Sor Kor 1 primary land-holding documents

The proposal was made in an article published on the NACC website on Monday, saying that corruption related to the use of state-owned land and unscrupulous land officials seems to have worsened in recent years.

The article said that abrogating all Sor Kor 1 documents in one go by setting a deadline for holders of Sor Kor 1 documents to seek an upgrade on their deeds will be an effective way of preventing such corruption.

The article said that if Sor Kor 1 documents can be updated at any time, then wealthy people can easily bribe unscrupulous land officials to do the job and give them ownership of forested land or state land on mountains or beaches.